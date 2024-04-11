Ex-Minister Ogbonnaya Onu Is Dead

The first civilian Governor of Abia State and former Minister of Science and Technology during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, is dead.

Onu died at the age of 73 after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

Prior to his demise, the late politician fell ill after the 2022 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary and was abroad for treatment for six months.

He was one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling party before the 2023 general election.

In 1999, Onu was elected as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APP) which later became the All Nigerian Progressives Party (ANPP).

He stepped down for Olu Falae, who was the candidate of the APP and Alliance for Democracy (AD) when both parties merged.

The family confirmed the death in a statement by Uzoma Onu.