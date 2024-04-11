Actors Guild Of Nigeria President, Emeka Rollas Confirms Death Of Junior Pope, Three Others Still Missing

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the death of Nollywood star Junior Pope, hours after initially debunking it.

Following the report, the actor and a few members of his crew were engaged in a horrific boat accident near Asaba, which caused an emotional outburst.

Emeka Rollas stated in a since-deleted article that Junior Pope’s health was stable, despite several rumours to the contrary.

However, in a recent message, the AGN president apologised for the misinformation while confirming the deaths of the actor and three others who remain missing.

According to Emeka Rollas, his first post was prompted by enthusiasm after detecting movements in Junior Pope’s hands.

He continued by saying that he was taken to two hospitals in Asaba and tried to be revived, but to no effect.

READ MORE: It’s Disrespectful To Catholics – Solomon Buchi Berates Rihanna’s Seductive Nun Shoot

Sharing the actor’s picture on his Instagram account, Emeka wrote,

“Its so so sad that our joy was shortlived. My first post was out of excitement when we noticed his tingling fingers. Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail. God knows the best. We finally lost him. Mr Friday corpse has been identified but three other corpses are yet to be found.”

SEE POST: