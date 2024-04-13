“Let’s Unite To Make Nigeria Greater” – Tinubu Begs Govs, NASS

As part of efforts to enhance good governance in the country, President Bola Tinubu has called for unity and collaborations between the federal government, state governors, including members of the National Assembly.

In a statement made by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu made the appeal while receiving governors and the leadership of NASS in Lagos on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Vice-President Shettima, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic resurgence and called for collective efforts to propel the nation forward.

He urged unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve shared prosperity and promised a brighter future for the nation under President Tinubu’s guidance.

Shettima said: “Let us unite, rally around our leader, and catapult this nation to a greater pedestal. By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate. Let us coalesce to take the nation to a greater pedestal.

READ MORE: Let Us Support Tinubu, Governors – Buhari Begs Nigerians

”This gathering cuts across ethnic, religious, and political lines. Here, we have Pastor Eno of Akwa Ibom and Father Hyacinth of Benue, and as the President was seated, he was asking, ‘Where is Wammako, where is Yari’? That is the hallmark of true leadership. What binds us together supersedes whatever it is that may divide us.”

”The future of the black man rests on Nigeria to make or mar. Our economy has turned the corner. By the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory.