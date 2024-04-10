Let Us Support Tinubu, Governors – Buhari Begs Nigerians

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to support the country’s leaders at this ailing juncture of the nation’s economy.

He disclosed this shortly after observing the Eid prayer even as he congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fasting and the performance of Eid.

Speaking to newsmen in Daura, Buhari urged all citizens to support the leaders from the Local Government level to the highest at the centre in their efforts to transform the development landscape of the nation.

He said: “Support for our leaders. It is a vote for a better tomorrow.

“It is imperative that we stand united in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation.”

He also called on contestants to political offices in our elections “to always ensure a smooth succession from one administration to another without stoking communal tensions and obstructing development, irrespective of political party affiliation.”

Buhari further expressed appreciation to the people of Daura, his hometown, and the state in general for giving him a warm welcome as indicated by the massive crowd at the Eid prayer ground.