NSCDC Officers Allegedly Shoot Woman At Eid Ground In Zamfara

Operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has allegedly shot and killed a woman while attempting to pursue hoodlums.

The tragic incident, said to have occurred while Muslim faithful gathered to observe Eid prayer on Wednesday, sparked unrest among residents, leading to an escalation of tensions in the area.

An eyewitnesses who spoke with Channels TV, recounted that chaos erupted when NSCDC personnel, in pursuit of suspected hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons, opened fire indiscriminately, killing an innocent woman in the process.

It was gathered that the incident triggered an immediate response from the local community, with an angry mob gathering and subsequently setting ablaze an NSCDC vehicle in protest of the shooting.

Confirming the incident to the above media, the police spokesperson in Zamfara State, ASP Yazid Abubakar, disclosed that two security personnel allegedly involved in the shooting are presently in police custody.

He said: “We have two of them in our custody as we speak now. The command is still investigating the incident.”

“Because they were the ones close to the scene, a mob descended on them. They had to run for their safety and abandoned their Hilux vehicle.

“The vehicle was set ablaze by the mob and about seven of our men were injured. They did not shoot or kill anybody.”