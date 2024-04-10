Passengers Thrown Into Lagoon As Bus Crashes On Third Mainland Bridge (Pictures)

A commercial vehicle, popularly known as Danfo, conveying several passengers, crashed on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Wednesday when the brakes of the yellow bus failed.

However, emergency management officials disclosed that marine police are leading the search and rescue operations to recover the two adults in the Lagoon.

Meanwhile, other passengers have been taken to the General Hospital, Lagos Island.

Also confirming the incident to newsmen, today, a Director of Operations, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olatunde Akinsanya, said: “Today (On Wednesday), at 10 minutes after 11am, we had a road accident very close to Adeniji Bypass.

“A commercial bus with 22 passengers suffered brakes failure on high speed. In the process, he ran himself into the barrier on the Third Mainland Bridge and two adults were plunged into the lagoon.

“We have recovered the wreckage of the vehicle and the victims have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The next action is the search and rescue operations on the waterway and that is what we are collaborating with marine police, NEMA and others.”