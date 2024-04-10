Love Your Country Better Than Others, Tinubu Tasks Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to continue to love the country more than any other nation.

The President led this out while addressing newsmen after the Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the Eid Ground at the Dodan Barracks in Lagos State.

Tinubu added that the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, which is aimed at bringing prosperity to Nigerians, is being diligently implemented.

READ MORE: Voting Tinubu A Mistake We Won’t Repeat In 2027 — Northern Elders

He said: ”The resilience and sacrifice that we have shown and made during these months should be preserved. Be a kind and cheerful giver.

“We must love our country more than any other country because that is the only one we have,” the President told journalists at the end of the prayers led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla.

”We must continue to protect the integrity of our government and leadership.

”The Renewed Hope Agenda is alive, well and fine, and Nigerians should continue to be very hopeful. Without hope, there is no salvation. Without hope, there is no development. Without hope, there is no life. Eid Mubarak.’’