“Marriage Doesn’t Make Sense To Me, It’s Just Vows People Break Everyday” – Vee Iye

Victoria Adeleye, often known as Vee, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has shared her thoughts on marriage.

Marriage, she stated, is not something she values because people break their vows all the time.

The actress explained that she understood what it meant to be in a committed relationship but was unsure whether marriage was necessary.

Vee declared in an interview with Clout Africa that she does not believe marriage is vital in her life.

She said that as she ages, her views on marriage may alter, attributing this to her youth.

She also claimed that her past experiences might have influenced her decision not to marry.

Vee admitted that she had never been in a relationship where she wanted to settle down or make a long-term commitment.

In her words,

“Being married is not a form of insurance at all, it is just vows and people break their vows every single day.

“I want to be in a place where I feel secure, I don’t necessarily feel like marriage is all in all for me, that’s my view or maybe because I am young.

“I haven’t experienced true love per say. I have only been in relationships, I haven’t settled myself to be with someone I really feel is my soulmate, so for now, the concept of marriage doesn’t really make sense to me.”