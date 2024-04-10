“Wizkid is Lactose Intolerant, Doesn’t Take Milk” – Dj Tunez

Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, often referred to as DJ Tunez, a well-known Nigerian disc jockey, has disclosed some intimate details about his boss, Wizkid, including his preferences, dislikes, and allergies.

In an interview, DJ Tunez disclosed that the Grammy-winning performer is lactose intolerant and dislikes milk.

Furthermore, he stated that Wizkid dislikes being cold and that if the air conditioner (AC) becomes too much, he would urge people to turn it down.

In his words:

“He doesn’t like milk, he doesn’t milk. He is lactose intolerant. He doesn’t like to be cold. If the AC is too much he will ask people to cool it down”

See some reactions,

_Oluwanifer wrote: “A true Big wiz fan will stop drinking milk sha”

WEB of Akure stated: “For person wey no like cold and he no dey wear pass singlet 😂😂”

Adebayo asked: “How will you not like milk😂😂😂😂”

bright__don said: “I don stop milk like that. Infact i dy sell our ac today”

