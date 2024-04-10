‘I’ve Never Experienced Heartbreak, I Move On So Easily” – Actress Lizzy Gold

Lizzy Gold, a Nollywood actress, revealed on Instagram that she had never experienced heartbreak from a man.

According to Lizzy Gold, she has disciplined her heart to the point that she does not easily experience emotions when in a relationship.

She said she has the strength to end a relationship before the other person does, characterising herself as a strong-willed individual.

She wrote,

“I move on so easily and forget you ever existed …I have a delete botton app in my head , once am done with you I just delete all your memories…we must marry first before I catch feelings

To those currently going through heartbreak my sincere condolence….”

“I have never experienced heartbreak… My heart is made of Kpomo…… before you think of serving me breakfast I have already served you. I don’t love with my head.. I love with my shoulders so if you try to misbehave I will just drop you… I don’t easily catch feelings “

SEE POST: