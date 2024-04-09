Funke Akindele, a Nigerian actress and producer, has responded after being called out by late actress Adejumoke’s brother for ‘eye-service’.

Amid the death of Aderounmu Adejumoke, Funke Akindele, who starred in a film with her, expressed condolences over the loss.

However, Adejumoke’s brother stated that the actress never contacted his sister during her illness, despite repeated calls.

His allegation provoked outrage online, with many criticising the actress for it.

Funke Akindele took to Instagram to share a remark about wanting to start respecting energies and stop chasing people who don’t resonate with her.

READ MORE: Keep Your Family Away From Online People, Demons Are Here Too – Frank Edwards, Addresses His Colleagues

She wrote,

“Start respecting your energy and stop chasing people who don’t resonate with you.”