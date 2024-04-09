Keep Your Family Away From Online People, Demons Are Here Too – Frank Edwards, Addresses His Colleagues

Frank Edwards, a Nigerian gospel singer, has explained why people should keep their families away from social media.

This is coming following Obi Cubana’s recent post on his social media account about flaunting one’s family.

In a Facebook post, Frank advised the sundry to engage the internet community with their music, products, or whatever business they are interested in, but to keep their personal lives private.

He mentioned that devils are omnipresent, and as such, they should safeguard their families.

He wrote,

“Feed them with your music or your products but!!! Keep your family away from online people!!

Demons are here too!!

Protect your family”.