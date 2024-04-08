Stop Calling My Actors To Work For You – Actress, Ruth Kadiri Cautions Colleagues

Ruth Kadiri, a well-known actress and filmmaker, has issued a stern warning to her colleagues, telling them not to recruit her artists for film jobs.

She stated that they purchase YouTube views and should thus avoid her artists, without naming the specifics.

The filmmaker, known for her prolific YouTube video production and distribution, issued the warning on her Instagram story, saying they should either organically expand their channel or groom their own artists.

She wrote: “If you know you’re one of those buying views on YouTube! Stop calling my artist!!

“I will not work for you to destroy! Once they appear on your channel, their rpms become messed up! I will not warn you again! If you cannot grow organically, groom your own casts. Thanks”.