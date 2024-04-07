“Married Women Should Stop Telling Single Ladies That Marriage Is Hard” – Janemena Cautions

Janemena whose real name is Usiwo Orezinena Jane, a Nigerian dancer/twerker and businesswoman, has issued a warning to married women not to discuss the drawbacks of marriage with single women.

She stated that men are diverse, and just because one man behaves in a specific way with them does not imply that all men are the same.

She also advised them to learn to face their difficulties alone rather than projecting their pain onto others.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote,

“Stop telling unmarried people that marriage is hard, they are not getting married to your stubborn partner. You people should face your hardship alone”