APC Will Reclaim Delta In 2027 – Omo-Agege Assures

Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, has expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC), will eject the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State during the 2027 election.

He disclosed this on Saturday while speaking to Party faithfuls in Ughelli, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.

Omo-Agege assured the people who welcomed him back to the State after serving twice as senator and deputy Senate President, that what took place in the 2023 governorship election, where the party lost to the ruling PDP, would not repeat itself in 2027.

“We have lost the 2023 general election but I am sure APC will take over the Delta State governorship position come 2027,” he stated.

He however commended the people of the State for their support during his contest for the position in 2023, urged them not to give up but to continue to support the party in future elections at all levels.