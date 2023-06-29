Delta APC: ‘Those Accusing Omo-Agege Of Working With Obi Fighting Lost Cause’ — Aide Areh

Media adviser to Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, Sunday Areh, says those accusing his principal of working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential election are imposters.

Information Nigeria reports that Tom Onah, Delta north chair; Nelson Ogharama, Delta south chair; Michael Orunefe, Delta central chair and Michael Inana, Delta APC secretary said Omo-Agege worked in cahoots with Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the last elections.

“Omo-Agege, Peter Obi and the Obedient movement went into alliance to support Peter Obi for the presidential election and support Omo-Agege for the governorship.

“There were billboards and banners of him and the Labour Party candidate all over the state,” they had said.

According to Areh, Cairo Ojougboh, a former House of Representatives member, is fighting back after his expulsion from the Party.

“He (Ojougboh) has been expelled from the party and it is expected that he will fight back. Maybe he would have to register again with the party,” Areh said in a chat with TheCable on Wednesday.

“Ojougboh did not even campaign for the party. How will they accuse a gubernatorial candidate of not campaigning for the presidential candidate?

“They [Delta APC chairs] are imposters, these are the people Cairo is using to fight a lost cause. He worked for the PDP.

“There are videos of Omo-Agege campaigning vigorously for Tinubu,” he added.