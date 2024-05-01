‘Your Hypocrisy Is Incurable’ — Onanuga Tackles Obi For Condemning Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project



The Presidency has slammed Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party for faulting the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Obi had on Tuesday, via X, said the project is another example of “misplaced priority” from the government.

“It’s time to question the rationale and timing of this and similar projects. The nation is in its worst economic state in history, with poverty and hunger spreading. The basic necessities of life are beyond reach for most Nigerians.

“The sight of this insensitive demolition is heart-wrenching. Livelihoods are being wiped away, lifetime investments are being wasted, and jobs are disappearing as bulldozers roar through,” Obi said.

Reacting to this on Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy called Obi an hypocrite.

According to him, while Obi was Anambra State Governor, he never compensated owners of houses that were demolished by the State.

He wrote via X: “Peter Obi is an incurable hypocrite. As governor of Anambra, he demolished houses to build roads and refused to pay compensation.

“Today Obi is attacking the Tinubu government for demolishing structures standing on the path of Lagos-Calabar superhighway.”

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of the 700-kilometre highway, which is expected to run through the shoreline of beach resorts in Lagos, while traversing eight other states.

On April 22, the former Anambra Governor said the project should not rank high on the government’s scale of preference.

On Sunday, David Umahi, Minister of Works, said the Federal Government has flagged off the demolition of structures on its right of way at the Lagos end.

On Monday, video clips of the demolition of some structures at the Landmark Beach made the rounds on social media.