May Day: FG Approves 35% Salary Increase For Civil Servants

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, approved a 25 percent and 35 percent salary increase for civil servants on the various consolidated salary structures.

The salary increase announcement is contained in a statement issued by Emmanuel Njoku, Head of Press, at the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The statement said the increase takes effect from January 1, 2024.

The six consolidated salary structures are Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Police Salary Structure, Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure, Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure, and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure.

The Federal Government also approved an increase in pension of between 20 percent and 28 percent for pensioners on the defined benefits scheme with respect to the six consolidated salary structures.

Health workers, academic and non-academic staff working in federal tertiary institutions are not included in this latest salary increase.

Recall that in July 2023, the federal government approved a 25 percent salary increase for health workers under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

In September 2023, the Federal Government also announced a percentage increase in salaries for academic and non-academic staff of all tertiary institutions across the country.