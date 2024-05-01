‘No Rancour Of Any Sort’ — Spokesperson Denies Sitting Arrangement Fight At Senate

Spokesperson of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, has disclosed that there was no disagreement at the new legislative chamber on Tuesday over lawmakers’ sitting arrangement.

Danjuma Goje, senator representing Gombe Central, and Sahabi Yau, the lawmaker representing Zamfara North, had expressed displeasure about the seats assigned to them and complained to Opeyemi Bamidele, the Majority Leader.

However, the conversation descended into a rowdy session.

The standing rules of the upper legislative chamber stipulate that senators sit according to their ranking.

Reacting in a statement after the incident, Adaramodu said: “There was no disagreement, rancour or any verbal tirade in respect of the sitting arrangements in the senate chamber.

“The Senate resumed today in the newly renovated chamber and the seating positions of Senators were done in accordance with the established Legislative protocols. It’s pertinent to know that rankings of Senators and leadership positions are considered.

“All legislators all over the world know and accept this tradition. The new arrangements in the chamber today did not depart from this.

“Every Senator is thus considered based on this Legislative tradition, hence there couldn’t be any confusion over seating arrangements.

“Senators have been observing these seating protocols, even in the temporary chamber, hence the unfounded story of a phantom fight over seating arrangements is an unscrupulous attempt to drag the image of the Senate into an unnecessary and needless controversy.

“The general public should disregard this odious song of sorrow from these incorrigible wholesalers and retailers of falsehood,” the statement read.