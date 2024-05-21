Pro-Fubara Lawmakers To Screen Eight Commissioner-Nominees Tuesday

Rivers State House of Assembly members loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will today, screen eight commissioner-nominees presented to them by the Governor.

The Assembly’s Clerk, Dr. Gillis-West, in a letter on Monday, invited the nominees to appear before the House.

According to the letter, the House, led by factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, is expected to screen the nominees by 10 a.m.

The letter, titled ‘Public Announcement,’ read, ‘The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Rivers State Executive Council.”

It listed the nominees as Charles Beke, Collins Onunwo, Solomon Eke, Dr. Peter Medee, Eloka Amadi, Basoene Benibo, Tambari Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Chukwuma.

The clerk further said the nominees are to appear before the House at the State House of Assembly auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“The nominees are expected to come along with 12 sets of their Curriculum Vitae and the originals and photocopies of their credentials,” the letter added.

This is the second time the House of Assembly loyal to Fubara will be screening commissioner-nominees since it emerged as a parallel legislative house.

Last week, the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly screened and confirmed Dagogo Iboroma, as a member of the State Executive Council, and he was consequently assigned a portfolio as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.