US Presidential Election: “I Won’t Endorse Biden” – The Rock Spills

Actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has declined to support President Joe Biden for another term.

The Rock, who endorsed Biden in the 2022 election, recently said this in an interview with Fox News.

He further revealed he’s is not happy with the current state of the country, noting that he thought the decision he made years back about Biden was the best for him at that time.

In his words,

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I realise now going into this election, I will not do that.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that – I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and it was my job then to exercise my influence and share who I’m going to endorse.”

Johnson, who stated that his “goal is to bring this country together,” quickly added that he would keep his political views private.

“It is between me and the ballot box, like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for, that is my president and who I will support 100 per cent,” he said.