Staying With Cheating Partner is Dangerous — Doris Ogala

Doris Ogala, a Nollywood actress, stated that sticking with a cheating partner is unhealthy and harmful.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she revealed this.

She noted being with a cheating partner can endanger one’s life by contracting sexually transmitted infections.

In her words,

“Being in a cheating relationship is unhealthy in the sense that a cheating partner can endanger one’s life by way of contracting sexually transmitted diseases. So, cheating is not really the problem, but cutting one’s life short because of a cheating partner is an issue. Most people don’t understand the trauma women go through when their partners cheat. I can’t speak for all women though, because there are some who prefer to cheat back. That way, both parties don’t know who is going to infect the other.

“Speaking for myself, I cannot stand a cheating partner, irrespective of who the person is or what he has. I am a one-man, one-woman relationship type of person. One of my exes called one day and said my love could be choking, and that’s because when I love, I would give everything to the person. But, some men don’t like that.”

Ogala also indicated that she wanted to face a social media personality named Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, because he frequently targeted vulnerable people.

She further alleged that Tonto Dikeh, a ‘friend’ and another actress, helped enable his recent detention.

According to her, a petition against him was sent to the Nigeria Police’s gender unit.

She said, “That boy (Very Dark Man whose real name is Martins Otse) should face me, he has nothing to lose and I have nothing to lose. What he does is that he fights those he feels are weak.”