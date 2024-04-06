Jim Obazee, special investigator probing the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities has completed his services and submitted his report.

Recall that in July 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), as a special investigator.

Tinubu had said the special investigator would also work on a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals, establishments as well as Government Business Entities .

On December 22, 2023, Obazee’s team submitted a report, titled, ‘Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable offences)’, to Tinubu, revealing fraudulent activities in Nigeria’s apex bank.

However, in a statement on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu commended Obazee for his professionalism “in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.”

He said Obazee submitted the report of the panel and that the scope of the task terminated on March 31, 2024.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action,” the statement read

According to Ngelale, Tinubu commended Obazee for answering the call of duty while wishing him success in his future endeavours.