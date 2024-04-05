Joseph Aloba, the father of late musician Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has revealed that he knows who is responsible for his son’s death.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in questionable circumstances, and was buried the next day.

However, after a public outcry for a full inquiry into his unexpected death, the body was exhumed a week later for an autopsy.

While the postmortem results are still pending, Mr. Aloba has publicly indicated that the person responsible for his son’s death is someone close to him.

In an audio clip that circulated on social media, he promised to reveal the identify of his son’s killer soon.

“I know who killed Mohbad. The person is someone close and I will tell the world soon,” he was heard saying in the viral audio.

Listen to the audio below,