Blessing CEO Slams Verydarkman For Making Fun Of Bobrisky Over His Ordeal

Blessing CEO, a controversial therapist, made a connection between Bobrisky’s treatment in detention and that of Verydarkman as she dragged the activist.

The self-proclaimed relationship therapist said that Bobrisky received VIP treatment in the EFCC’s custody, whilst Verydarkman was treated as an ordinary bandit.

To underscore her claim, she pointed out that Bobrisky is still wearing facial cosmetics and nails. She disclosed that if Bobrisky hadn’t been in a VIP cell, they would have forced him to break the nails.

She noted that Verydarkman did not look good when he was released from police detention, and their treatment differed significantly.

“Commot body, did you see how Bob entered court, you might not like Bobrisky but VeryDarkMan no near am even if Tunde Ednut wan enter court now nobody go gather, na there you go no say you don make name for yourself, you no see how they carry Bob until he entered bus, the bus he entered na VIP o, no be motor o no be prison bus o, see you VeryDarkMan when you entered cell they treated you like bandit and when you came out you be like craze,” she said in part.

See some comments to her assertions,

dorcaskings89 said: “All these coming from a woman😒she nor even get shame”

israelprudent said: “See her bleached skin so irritating, tufiakwa 😉”

_bunmi_dee said: “She no lie …Bob sef no small 😂”

jidelag wrote: “Most women supporting bob have no husband, some have sons and h8 their fellow women 😂. There’s a pattern with bob’s supporters… 5 years ago, secondary school boys were not parading themselves as bob juniors and today they are, if they don’t remove bob from the public, the disastrous problems it will cause for the next generation of boys in our society. We will cry. James brown was in London and dressed mostly like a man, plus conducted himself like a man, but in naija he wan spoil the small boys. God is watching o”

eddydavou said: “Madam that was how they carried shim, you are talking as if they waited for shim to makeup and look good before going… and moreover, these are two different cr¥mes

Please why aren’t bragging and comparing your experience with that of VDM? Abi you ain’t bigger than him? Lol, na wa

Hmmm it’s well”

SEE VIDEO: