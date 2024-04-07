Refund Wrongly Billed Power Consumers With Tokens — NERC Orders DisCos, Gives Deadline



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), at the weekend, issued Distribution Companies (DisCos) a deadline to refund customers who were wrongly billed due to the recent tariff hike for Band A customers.

Recall that NERC approved an N225 per kilowatt-hour electricity tariff hike for only Band A electricity customers getting at least 20 hours of power supply.

Abba Terab, Deputy General Manager of Market Competition and Rates at NERC, who disclosed this in a notice, mandated that all DisCos refund customers wrongly billed with energy tokens no later than Thursday, 11th April 2024.

“All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday, 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024.

“The Commission shall monitor compliance with the requirements listed above and continue to support all stakeholders as required”, the Commission stated.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, had wrongly applied the new tariff to customers who did not have 20 hours of power supply under its franchise.

AEDC also tendered a notice apologizing to customers for misapplication of the new tariff but blamed it on system failure.

To this end, NERC slammed a N200 billion fine on AEDC.