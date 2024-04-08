Eniola Ajao’s Movie Led To My Benz Gift – Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, often known as Portable, has spoken out about how Eniola Ajao’s controversial film “Ajakaju” resulted in him receiving a multimillion Benz gift.

Speaking at a location while holding onto Eniola Ajao over the weekend, Portable said:

“Let me tell you, it’s because of Eniola Ajao. She caused trouble; Eniola Ajao’s movie ‘Ajakaju’ caused trouble. I got the Benz for turning the saga into a song.”

Prior to this, Portable had lambasted the movie premiere organisers for awarding crossdresser Bobrisky the best-dressed female in the female category.

He called out Bobrisky and composed a song about him, which went viral online.

In the midst of the saga, the musician received a Mercedes-Benz from a well-known Nigerian.