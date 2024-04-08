Men Still Want Me At 59 – Actress, Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie, a prominent Nigerian actress, has boasted about her younger years, claiming that she was every man’s dream wife.

Sharing an A.I generated picture in her younger years, Rita said men were so crazy about her but she was very selective of them.

According to her, she needed to find the best man who deserved her, and when she was 22, her husband approached her, and she swiftly grabbed him since he was the only man she deserved.

Rita stated that despite her age, men continue to ask her out, taking a jab at Judy, Yul Edochie’s second wife.

She also stated that, despite being the attractive chick, she had never taken a woman’s husband.

She wrote:

“I HAVE ALWAYS TOLD YOU PEOPLE THAT MY YOUTHFUL DAYS WERE SO HOT

UNA THINK SAY I DEY PLAY?

SEE EHN, MEN WERE SO CRAZY ABOUT ME BUT TRUST IJELE NAH, I WAS VERY SELECTIVE, BECAUSE I NEEDED TO GET THE BEST MAN THAT DESERVES ME, AND AT AGE 22, MY GREAT HUSBAND COMR.TONY EDOCHIE CAME MY WAY AND I QUICKLY GRABBED HIM BECAUSE HE WAS THE ONLY MAN THAT DESERVES ME.

THE SHOCKING THING IS THAT AT MY CURRENT AGE NOW, MEN STILL LOBY TO HAVE ME

OMO LEAVE MATTERS, IJELE HOT PASS FIRE ABEG.

I BE CORRECT CHICK JOOR

YET I NO STILL COLLECT WETIN NO BE ME GET OO BUT PEOPLE WEY THIER BWESS BIG PASS

BODY, RUSH GO THIEF ANOTHER STILL DEM NO

THIER PERSON PROPERTY

GREE US HEAR WORD FOR THIS SOSHO MIDIOM

AA

ABEG I LIKE THIS A.I THING JOOR, IT REMINDS ME OF THE DAYS WHEN I WAS STILL A GIRL. GOOD EVENING GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE

SEE POST: