“Youths Have Now Adopted Insult As Weapon Of Defense” – Ugezu Ugezu Asserts

Ugezu Ugezu, a well-known actor and filmmaker, bemoaned the moral deterioration of African teenagers while emphasising the epidemic of insults directed at them.

In a recent Instagram post, he decried the widespread use of rude language when talking with parents or older people.

He emphasised the long-term effects of such behaviour, as well as how it frequently makes it difficult for people to become parents.

Ugezu voiced fear that African kids who lack respect for their elders may face considerable challenges and tribulations along the way.

READ MORE: Faith Ojo Calls Out Lizzy Anjorin And Husband Over Alleged Land-Grabbing

He wrote,

“The disturbing tragedy that has befallen a significant percentage of the youth is that they have adopted insult as a weapon of defence and intimidation.

In the rooted African Philosophy, a child who insults his parents hardly becomes a parent. When he/she manages to become a parent by divine providence, they hardly record any progress in life.

They will end up struggling in life and living in penury. People of African origin should be guided. As you get westernized in all your conducts, recall your root.

Ugezu J. Ugezu Writes

ONLY FEW PEOPLE WILL UNDERSTAND THIS.”