Obaseki, Shaibu’s Dispute Not My Business — New Edo Deputy Gov.

Omobayo Godwins, the new Deputy Governor of Edo State, says the feud between his embattled predecessor Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki, the State Governor, is not his business.

Recall that on Monday, Godwins was sworn in following the impeachment of Shaibu, by the Edo State House of Assembly.

The state assembly adopted the report of a seven-member investigative panel set up to probe the allegations against Shaibu as the deputy governor.

Shaibu was accused of “misconduct, perjury, and disclosure of government secrets”.

He however rejected the impeachment, calling it a threat to democracy.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Godwins said his appointment was an “act of God,” as he was not aware of what happened between the Governor and Shaibu.

“That is politics for you. Your job, first of all, is to be loyal. Even though Fashola said, ‘may your loyalty not be tested’. I don’t know what had happened in the past; that is not my business. I’m just happy for this opportunity.” he said.

The deputy governor added that he is also not interested in Obaseki’s relationship with the likes of Nysesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and others.

According to him, he was contacted by the Peoples Democratic Party for the job.

“The youths are very happy that a 37-year-old, who will be 38 on July 19, is now deputy governor. It is big news for them. It will raise their confidence to participate actively in politics.

“I came from Akoko Edo federal constituency. I consulted very widely, and popular opinion suggested that I should take that appointment, even if it is for 30 seconds, the people of Akoko Edo are very grateful.

“To me, it is like six years. It is not the number of years or months, it is by impact. I just want to finish strong with the Governor,” he added.