Working With Two Deputy Governors Wasn’t Envisaged – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, says he did not envisage working with two Deputy Governors before the end of his tenure as Edo State Governor.

He disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of his new Deputy Governor, Omobayo Marvellous Godwins, following the sack of erstwhile deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu was impeached by members of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday for leaking private State Government secrets.

READ ALSO: Omobayo Inaugurated As Edo Deputy Gov

Obaseki who noted that there was no vacuum in government, hence the appointment and swearing in of Godwins said: “We have run a very interesting and eventful tenure since we took office in 2016 and gained your trust to continue on our mandate for another term in 2020, and at no point in this journey did I envisage that I will be having to work with two deputy governors before the end of my eight-year run in office.”

“But as the Bible says in Proverb 16: 9: ‘You may make your plans, but it is God that directs your actions.

“As there cannot be a vacuum in government, we have by consensus selected Omobayo Marvellous to take over the baton as the new deputy governor of our dear state,” he added.