Tariff Hike: You Can’t Implement All Renewed Hope Agenda In One Year — Electricity Workers To Tinubu, Demand Reversal

Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to return to status quo over the tariff hike by electricity distribution companies.

The National Secretary of the Association, Nnamdi Ajibo, made this known in a statement on Monday while reacting to 245 per cent hike for Band A electricity customers.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a tariff increase on Tuesday last week for Band A customers.

Reacting to the hike, SSAEAC said the government had not done anything in Nigeria’s power sector to warrant such an astronomical increase in tariff.

While describing the increase as insensitive and unacceptable, it stated that Tinubu’s administration could not implement all of its renewed hope agendas in one year.

The workers added that the government should also reverse the failed privatization of the power sector.

The statement read: “We demand an urgent reversal to the status quo and acknowledge that exchange rates have also gone so high, thereby impacting the purchasing power of the common man.

“This government cannot implement the renewed hope agenda in one year. Worldwide, no nation treats its citizens this way and expects them to remain silent.

“There is nothing wrong in subsidizing electricity and other essential aspects of the national lives of our citizens.

“The federal government should, as a matter of urgency, reverse the entire privatization exercise and provide an enabling environment that will guarantee businesses to strive before searching for good managers to take over the management of the sector.”