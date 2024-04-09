“Kizz Daniel Is Competing With Me” – Portable Spills

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian singer, has declared that he has no competition with his colleague Kizz Daniel.

He asserted that the Kizz is the one in competition with him.

In a recent video message posted on his social media page, Portable stated that common sense should tell supporters that he is the rave of the moment.

READ MORE: Stop Calling My Actors To Work For You – Actress, Ruth Kadiri Cautions Colleagues

While speaking, he said,

“Kizz Daniel is the one dragging position with me. Some fans don’t have brain, if you have brain you will understand I’m the one reigning. Kizz Daniel and I dominating the chart now. Any song we drop, goes to number one.”