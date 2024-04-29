No Be Your Mate In Anything – Tunde Ednut Condems Wizkid’s Dig Against Don Jazzy, Davido

Tunde Ednut, a well-known blogger and singer, has responded to Wizkid’s disparaging comments towards Davido and Don Jazzy.

Wizkid sparked outrage among cybernauts on Monday morning, April 29th, when he launched flaming shots at Davido and Don Jazzy.

The singer posted an unedited video of Davido crying and pleading in response to a netizen who requested him to release new music.

He showed how the fan should plead with him before granting his request using the video.

Wizkid, on the other hand, made a dubious reference to Don Jazzy as an influencer, in reaction to a post by Ladipoe, a signee under Mavins Records, mocking him.

Tunde Ednut vented over the posts on his Instagram page, writing:

“All I know is that Davido will never disrespect Wizkid and I thank God Davido doesn’t even reply to some things anymore.

Posting that was unnecessary. Anyways, it’s his time. He should enjoy.

Ogun kee una Papa in advance if you !nsult me.”

In response to Wizkid’s criticism of Don Jazzy, he wrote:

“Then he mentioned Don Jazzy. Does Wizkid not have respect anymore? Don Jazzy?

What did Don Jazzy do to you? Man wey dey always mind him business.

He will talk and you guys will be supporting wrong thing. Na wa Oo!

It is well with all of you in Jesus name.”

READ MORE: “It’s My Money You Want, You’re Nothing Without Me” – Portable Resumes Dragging Wife, Bewaji

He added:

“You call him an influencer? Big shout out to all influencers, but Jazzy should be respected and kept on high pedestal. No be your mate in anything.

Been in this game for more than 20 years. Remove 20 from Wizkid’s age. Till date, man still has one of the biggest artist in Nigeria right now, REMA.

Make una no dey support wrong thing. AFROBEATS LIVES FOREVER!!!”