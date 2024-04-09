60 PDP Reps Demand Damagum’s Resignation Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Sixty members of the House of Representatives, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, reportedly loyal to former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, called on the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, to tender his resignation letter.

It was gathered that the 60 lawmakers led by the PDP member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, called out Damagum to resign, accusing him of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The opposition lawmakers also accused party leader of plotting to use the Federal High Court to legalise the extension of the tenure of Rivers State Local Government Areas Chairmen.

Reacting to the development, on Monday, the Minority Leader of the House and a known political associate of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Wike, Mr Kingsley Chinda, said:

“We demand the immediate resignation of Damagun as Acting National Chairman of PDP for anti-party activities and allow the North Central to produce the Acting Chairman as clearly stated in the PDP Constitution or watch us reconsider our membership of the party in the months ahead if the right thing is not done.

“We also call for the removal of Damagun by the party’s National Executive Committee with further sanctions against him for his anti-party activities.

“It is our call on Damagum to immediately resign so that the party can midwife a process and hand over to someone from North Central in line with the provisions of our great party.

“It is also our call to the leaders of our party from the North Central, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Senators David Mark, Bukola Saraki, Abba Moro, Gabriel Suswam and Babangida Aliyu, to rise up now and save the soul of the part,” Ugochinyere said on behalf of his colleagues.

