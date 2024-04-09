Two Feared Killed As Gunmen In Millitary Uniform Abduct Rivers Gov Candidate

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be military personnel have arrested Sobomabo Jackrich, the Rivers State governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 general election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that two of his aides who were present at his residence in Usokun, Degema Local Government Area of the state during the incident were reportedly killed, and their bodies taken away.

It was gathered that the development took place around 3:00 am on Monday in an operation that lasted several hours.

Jackrich, who is said to be known as ‘Egberipapa’ was a former militant leader who embraced amnesty during the tenure of late President, Umar Yar’Adua.

However, hia media aide, Soibibo Sokari, confirmed the killing and the kidnapping of his principal to PUNCH, said: “Yes it is true he was abducted this morning.

“Two persons were killed, and their bodies were carted away along with him. We are still following up on the incident to get more details.

“We don’t know exactly who is behind it. But as the details unfold, we will let the public know about it.”

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed told the above media that it was not a case of kidnap but that Jackrich is with security personnel.

She said: “It is not a kidnapping. He is with some security personnel. That is all I can say for now.”