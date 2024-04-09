Phyna Provides Update As Multichoice Reaches Out To Her Regarding Outstanding Debt

Josephine Itabor nicknamed Phyna, the winner of BBNaija Season 7, has revealed that Multichoice has finally contacted her after she confronted them about her outstanding prizes.

Recall the reality star chastised the reality show organisers for failing to award her all of the prizes she earned during the show.

On Monday, April 8, The Practitioners of Content Creating Skit-making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) addressed a message to BBNaija’s organisers, Multichoice, requesting that they settle Phyna’s obligations.

Phyna has resorted to Instagram to provide an update contained in a statement through The Practitioner And Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN) acting President, Mr. Michael Obinna Nwabufo, which revealed that three brands, through Multichoice, have pledged to fulfil their commitment.

It was announced that Pepsi had promised to provide her with drinks for a year, Travelbeta had agreed to a trip for two, and UNIK soap would supply her with soap for a year.

However, it was noted that the 1 BTC promised to Phyna is yet to be fulfilled.

The statement reads,

“Dear Sir/Ma

UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING DEBT OWED TO PHYNA BY

BIG BROTHER NAIJA SEASON 7 WINNINGS

On behalf of the Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), we write to you regarding our previous correspondence with your organization concerning Phyna’s outstanding debts. We extend our appreciation for your prompt resolution response concerning the debts owed by MultiChoice Nigeria, encompassing Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi), Travelbeta, and Evans Industries (UNIK Soap).

We wish to inform the public that, through MultiChoice Nigeria, the following brands have committed to fulfilling their obligations to our member, Phyna:

*Pepsi (1-Year Product Supply)

Travelbeta (A Trip for 2)

*UNIK Soap (1-Year Soap Supply)

While we await a response from MultiChoice Nigeria regarding Quidax Global and the ‘1 BTC’ promised to the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up) housemate, we implore your esteemed brand to honor its commitments and settle the outstanding debt owed to Phyna within three (3) days. Failure to do so will compel us to escalate this matter publicly and pursue legal action against your company.

We trust that you will prioritize this issue and work towards a swift and mutually beneficial resolution.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

Mr. Michael Obinna Nwabufo

Acting National President

PCCSIGN”

