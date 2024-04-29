Those Clinging To Old Methods, Resisting Change Causing My Administration Setback – Gov Sule Laments

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says people’s resistance to change is an obstacle to his leadership journey.

During a gathering of representatives from the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital, Sule drew on social psychologist Douglas McGregor’s theory to highlight the reluctance of many to embrace change.

Reflecting on his experiences in international and national corporations, Governor Sule expressed how they motivated him to pursue public office, aiming to contribute positively to society.

“Having worked with global corporations, I felt compelled to bring back what I’ve learned to benefit our society.”

“Incorporating due process and transparency into governance has been my focus since assuming office.

“I’ve faced pushback from some within my administration who cling to old methods, resistant to change,” he lamented.

He attributed part of the challenge to the state’s limited financial resources, often ranking Nasarawa low in federal allocation standings.

“Despite innovative ideas, our resources are limited, hindering our ability to implement them fully,” Governor Sule disclosed.