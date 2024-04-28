The Indigenous People of Biafra has urged Justice Binta Nyako to step down from the case of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB in a statement on Saturday, by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, disclosed that Nyako has been compromised by the Federal Government.

He added that the judge would not deliver any justice in the matter.

Mr Powerful alleged that Nyako will not deliver a fair judgment as she is under uncontrollable pressure from the Federal Government of Nigeria to jail an innocent man to save her husband and son from EFCC.

The statement read, “The global family of IPOB demands that Justice Binta Nyako step down from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Nyako is already compromised because the Federal Government of Nigeria is pointing a gun at her head to jail Kanu to free her husband and son from their EFCC case.

“IPOB will never allow the Federal Government to use our leader as bait to entice Nyako to carry out their ugly agenda.

“Kanu cannot be sacrificed to save the corrupt and treasury looters. Kanu has not committed any offence known to the law. His only offence is that he is championing Biafra’s self-determination movement.

“Justice Nyako must understand that Kanu belongs to every South Easterner and they don’t want to see anything ugly happen to him. The calamity that will befall the country will be better imagined. President Bola Tinubu and Nyako must save the country by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”