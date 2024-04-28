Bobrisky Not Staying In One Bedroom Flat – NCos Insists

The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has denied viral public claim on social media that controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is living in a separated apartment in its facility.

Recall that Bobrisky is currently serving a six-month prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, while sentencing the convict, on Friday, April 12, 2024, said that the judgment would be a deterrent to others who are found abusing and mutilating the naira.

In a viral report, via social media platforms, alleged that the convict occupied a newly built VIP apartment in the Kirikiri correctional centre.

Meanwhile, the NCoS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rotimi Oladokun, on Saturday debunked the claims.

Oladokun noted that Bobrisky shared the same cell with other convicted inmates, adding that there were no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in the Custodial Centre.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command has been drawn to some mischievous and misleading online publications.

“Without prejudice to NCoS right to seek legal redress for the libellous publication, outlined are clarification on the said issues.

“The convicted inmate, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is currently serving a 6-month jail term for abuse and mutilation of the Naira note within the custody of the Custodial Centre in the State.

“The Convict is entitled to the reformative and rehabilitative platforms either educational and/or vocational training as provided to all inmates in custody.

“Idris has been allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates. There are no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in our Custodial Centre as the cell blocks infrastructure are built as shared buildings, to accommodate multiple inmates.”

“Idris is being treated just as every other inmate without any special amenities or privilege accorded. All inmates are entitled to Family and Legal visits. These visits are monitored and regulated by NCoS. The Controller of Corrections, Lagos Command enjoined the general public to disregard the said malicious publication.”