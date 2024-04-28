I Was Left In Tears At Event Because I Wasn’t Recognised – Fireboy DML Recounts

Adedamola Adefolahan, also known as Fireboy DML, a Nigerian artist, has described how he left an event he was supposed to perform crying when the fans did not recognise or pay him any attention.

The singer claimed the event occurred while he was a struggling artist.

In an interview with Billboard News, Fireboy DML stated that every emerging artist experiences obstacles.

READ MORE: “Go Pick Your Child” – Apostle Chibuzor Sends Abandoned Boy Dumped At His Home To Police Station

He said, “Every upcoming artiste always go through a lot of stuff.

“There was a show I went to perform and nobody even knew I was on stage or spared me a second glance. Everybody was just dancing.

“The DJ was just DJing. I felt invisible and I went back to the car with my friend crying.

“I told myself never again. I will never ask for something until I feel like I deserve it.”