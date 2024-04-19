Bobrisky Didn’t Commit Capital Offence, Still In Ikoyi Prison – NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service has debunked a viral report, claiming that controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was moved from the Ikoyi custodial centre to its other facility in Kirikiri, Lagos State.

Recall that Bobrisky was handed a six-month prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes.

However, the crossdresser was reported to have been transferred to Kirikiri Prison last weekend where he was expected to complete his term.

An NCoS official, while debunking the report, however told PUNCH on Thursday that he was still held in the Ikoyi prison.

The official who pleaded anonymity said that the convict did not commit a capital offence to warrant his transfer to a maximum prison where inmates serving life and death sentences were mostly kept.

He said: “Bobrisky has not been moved, he is still here in Ikoyi. He was not sentenced to death and didn’t get a life sentence either.

“Those people sentenced to death and given life sentences are mostly kept in the maximum prison. That is mostly based on capital punishment.

“As for Bobrisky, he didn’t commit a capital offence, so why would they take him to Kirikiri.”