After Failing To Appear In Court, Resisting Arrest, Nigeria Immigration Places Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello On Watchlist

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), on Thursday, placed former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on its watchlist.

This came following his absence from court during his arraignment over a money laundering case to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared the former Kogi State Governor wanted after unsuccessful efforts to arrest him at his Abuja residence on Wednesday.

In a latest development, the NIS in an internal circular which has the name and passport number (B50083321) of the former Governor, directed all its zonal headquarters and Commands to arrest him if seen.

READ ALSO: N80.2bn Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello Wanted

The circular, dated April 18, 2024 was signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap.

“I am directed to request you to place the above named subject on watch list.

“Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/ TE/Vide/1/279 dated April 18, 2024.

“If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action,” the circular informed.