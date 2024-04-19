“I Don’t Make Afrobeats, I Do Different Kind Of Music” – Fireboy Affirms

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, also known as Fireboy DML, has emphasised that his music style is not Afrobeats.

He did, however, stated that his “roots and identity” are always reflected in his music.

The singer appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of the Amazon Music podcast ‘B And N.’

He said, “As I always said, I don’t make Afrobeats. I just sort of like combined stuffs. I do different kinds of music so even when I am making R&B or pop, you can hear the Yoruba ‘h’ factor.

“You just know that this is not an American or British person, so you can always tell that my roots and my identity is always in my music.”

According to Fireboy, Nigerian artists should capitalise on their newfound global fame and create a structure for their home music industry.

READ MORE: Guinness World Record: Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Remains Undefeated After 20Hours, Receives N29M Donations

“One thing I want to take about is we are here [Western world] now. Afrobeats is here now. So what is the way forward? What next?

“I personally think this Afrobeats to the world thing shouldn’t be given more attention. I mean, we are already here. even before the Grammy [created an African category], we’ve already been recognised. We’ve achieved so much. So we need to build a structure. And more concerned about the future of the genre; the sustainability,” he said.