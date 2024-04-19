FG Seals Popular 4U Supermarket In Abuja Over Unfair Practices (Pictures)

The Federal Competition and Consuner Protection Commission, has sealed a popular store, identified as 4U Supermarket, located in Ademola Adetukunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, over unfair practice.

It was gathered that the supermarket was sealed on Thursday over irregularities by its management.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that FCCPC officials took the action during an enforcement exercise in parts of the nation’s capital.

However, some officials of the commission were at several stores in Abuja to initiate a campaign to enforce price display and quantity compliance.

The move is a direct response to concerns raised by consumers about the rising costs of goods which go against the recent strengthening of the naira against major currencies.

Addressing newsmen at the supermarket, yesterday, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, warned that appropriate sanctions would be applied.

He said: “Nowadays, we have found out that there is a lot of practice in what is happening especially in markets around the major cities in the country.

“You go to the shelves, the price of the product displayed is different from what appears when you come to pay at the counter.

“It is unacceptable, because you are frisking consumers, and some of the buyers don’t even have price tags attached to them at all.

“So, consumers are at the mercy of the whoever is operating the counter, he can put whatever price he wants there, and that’s what the consumers have to pay.

“These are unacceptable. That’s why we are here to ensure that this practice should no longer continue.

“In addition, we found out another thing that really baffles us. Everybody knows that Stallion Group has been comatose for a very long time. We know that there is no Cappa rice in this country.

“What’s happening is that some people bag their own local rice with Stallion bags, pretending that it is the same Stallion or Capp rice that people are used to. This is wrong.”