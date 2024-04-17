FG Vows Clampdown On Traders Inflating Price Of Commodities

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration has vowed to clampdown on traders, responsible for hiking the price of goods and commodities.

The government, through its agency, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, expressed displeasure, stating that despite the recent appreciation of the Naira against the dollar, consumers continue to face escalating costs without a corresponding decrease in prices of goods and commodities.

This was contained in a statement released by the commission’s chief, Adamu Abdullahi, on Wednesday.

Adamu added that the commission has been directed to intensify monitoring of both formal and informal markets, where businesses may be taking advantage of market conditions to unfairly inflate prices, and ramp up enforcement activities.

He said: “This situation is unacceptable, and the FCCPC is committed to protecting consumers from exploitation.

“The FCCPC understands the significant financial strain these rising prices are placing on Nigerian households. As a result, the Commission is taking proactive steps to address this issue.

“While the FCCPC cannot directly regulate prices, the Commission will utilise its existing legal framework to enforce fair competition and consumer protection provisions.

“This includes monitoring and investigating unusual price hikes, addressing complaints filed by consumers, and taking action against any businesses found to be engaging in anti-competitive practices such as price-fixing, price gouging or cartel formation.”

“The operatives will be working collaboratively with trade associations, farmer groups, and other stakeholders to identify and remove unnecessary barriers to entry in various sectors, combat price-fixing, and dismantle cartels. This will encourage increased competition, ultimately leading to lower prices for consumers.”