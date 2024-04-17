EFCC Seige: Gunshots As Ododo Smuggles Yahaya Bello Out Of Residence

In a shocking turn of events, sporadic gunshots were fired outside the residence of Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, on Wednesday.

Recall that stern-looking operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) barricaded Benghazi Street in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, where the residence of the former Governor is situated, to arrest him.

The operatives’ presence is not farfetched from the N84 billion fraud case against Yahaya which the anti-graft agency is currently investigating.

Information Nigeria had reported that incumbent Governor Usman Ododo, visited the embattled former Governor amidst the heavy security crackdown.

Ododo arrived at Bello’s residence at about 2:30 pm Wednesday, alongside several security operatives and youth supporters protesting against the siege to Bello’s home.

Meanwhile, hours of being unable to secure their mission, the security operatives had reinforced with backup support from the Police and Department of State Services (DSS).

Following Ododo’s departure, reports filtered in that Bello was in his vehicle, forcing security operatives who had been on standby for hours to open fire.

Protesters, journalists, onlookers, and passersby were said to have scampered for safety during the shootout.