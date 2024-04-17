Confusion As Conflicting Court Orders Restraining, Permitting Arrest Of Yahaya Bello Emerge

The Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission permission to arrest the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, preparatory to his arraignment on Thursday.

On the same day however, the anti-graft agency was also restrained by a Lokoja High Court, from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the immediate past Governor of the state.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), had approached the court by an exparte application dated 16th of April, but filed today, 17th of April, 2024.

In the application, the EFCC asked trial judge, Justice Nwite for an order granting leave to the commission to effect service of the charge together with the proof of evidence on the defendant by substituted means; by pasting the charge at the last known address of the defendant within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court being; 9, Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

However, the anti-graft agency also sought an order issuing an arrest warrant for the immediate arrest of the defendant for the purpose of bringing him before the Court for his arraignment or in the alternative.

After listening to the EFCC Counsel, Justice Nwite granted an order directing and/or issuing a warrant for the immediate arrest of the defendant for the purpose of bringing him before the Court for his arraignment.

The court further adjourned till tomorrow April, 18 2024 for the arraignment of the former governor.

Meanwhile, in a twist of event, an High Court, sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the applicant except as authorised by the Court.

The Applicant’s counsel, S. A Abbas and MS Yusuf, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the judgment described the judgment as a landmark while the defendant’s Counsel, T.U Odima and Patrick O. Jibril also aligned themselves with the judgment, describing it as “thorough.”