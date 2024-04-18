Our Restraint To Provocation Not Sign Of Weakness — EFCC Reacts As Ododo Helps Bello ‘Escape’ From Residence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cautioned members of the public against obstructing its operatives from carrying out their lawful duties.

The warning comes after Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi, whisked away his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from the anti-graft agency’s siege in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recall that stern-looking operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) barricaded Benghazi Street in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, where the residence of the former Governor is situated, to arrest him.

The operatives’ presence is not farfetched from the N84 billion fraud case against Yahaya which the anti-graft agency is currently investigating.

The anti-graft agency had named Bello in an amended money laundering charge filed against Alli Bello, Chief of Staff to the incumbent Governor of Kogi.

Information Nigeria had reported that incumbent Governor Usman Ododo, visited the embattled former Governor amidst the heavy security crackdown.

Ododo arrived at Bello’s residence at about 2:30 pm Wednesday, alongside several security operatives and youth supporters protesting against the siege to Bello’s home.

Following Ododo’s departure, reports filtered in that Bello was in his vehicle, forcing security operatives who had been on standby for hours to open fire.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday night, Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s spokesperson, said the warning became necessary due to the “increasing tendency of persons and groups under investigation by the commission” to “take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.”

The Commission wrote via X: ”Section 38(2)(a(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties. Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years,“ the statement reads.

“On several occasions, operatives of the Commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness.

“The Commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions.”