Nigeria Correctional Service Relocates Bobrisky From Ikoyi To Kirkiri Prison

Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, also referred to as Bobrisky, has reportedly been moved by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) from the Ikoyi Correctional Centre to the Kirikiri Prison.

A reliable source within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) verified to LEADERSHIP that Bobrisky was covertly moved to Kirikiri Prison over the weekend, refuting prior reports that suggested he stayed at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Explaining the decision, the source said,

“It is procedural that he is moved to Kirikiri since it is an expansive prison compared to what we have here.”

He further stated that Okuneye was secretly relocated to the facility where he will serve his sentence for security purposes.